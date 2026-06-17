AT&T Stock Falls After CFO Pascal Desroches Retires

AT&T stock is testing key support levels. What’s pressuring T?

Desroches Plans To Step Down, Biry Will Take Over

AT&T said in a regulatory filing that Pascal Desroches will leave his role as chief financial officer at the end of 2026, with his retirement becoming effective on Dec. 31, according to an SEC filing released yesterday. Jennifer Biry will assume the CFO position in 2027.

Biry has previously served as CFO of McAfee and has held senior roles at AT&T since 1999 across finance, sales and strategy. She also served as CFO of WarnerMedia from 2020 to 2022 when the business operated under AT&T.

Critical Levels To Watch For AT&T Stock

AT&T continues to trade in a weak technical setup. The stock sits 7.2% under the 20-day simple moving average, 11.2% under the 50-day simple moving average and roughly 15% under both the 100 day and 200-day averages. The death cross that appeared in May, when the 50-day average slipped below the 200-day average, keeps the broader trend tilted downward until price can climb back above these longer-term reference points.

Momentum is showing early signs of improvement. MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which indicates that selling pressure is easing compared to the prior decline. When MACD rises above the signal line, it often reflects a shift where sellers begin to lose control even if the overall trend has not reversed.

Key Resistance: $26.00 — This round number sits close to the longer term moving average zone and has the potential to slow any rebound attempts.

AT&T Benzinga Edge Rankings and Stock Verdict

The Verdict: The Benzinga Edge signal shows a growth leaning profile that is being held back by weak momentum. For investors with a longer horizon, the setup improves if price can begin building above the $26.00 resistance area. Until that happens, the trend remains a situation where the market wants proof before rewarding the stock.

T Shares Are Slipping

T Price Action: AT&T shares were down 3.54% at $22.34 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Jason Taylor AG/Shutterstock