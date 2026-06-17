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June 17, 2026 2:58 PM 3 min read

T1 Energy Stock Gets A Boost After Bernstein's $9 Price Target

Bernstein Opens Coverage

Bernstein highlighted that T1 Energy is developing a second production site that will manufacture solar cells using wafers sourced within the United States. The firm also noted that T1's TOPCon panel technology is currently involved in a patent infringement case brought by First Solar, which factored into its valuation scenarios.

Critical Levels To Watch For TE Stock

T1 Energy continues to hold a constructive trend. The stock trades 39.3% above the 50-day simple moving average at $6.93 and 70.6% above the 200-day simple moving average at $5.66. The 20-day average also sits above the 50-day average, which keeps the broader structure pointed upward. Price is currently resting near the 20-day average at $9.50, a level that often acts as a short-term balance point during periods of consolidation.

Momentum signals are steady rather than stretched. RSI sits at 51.37, which reflects a neutral reading and suggests the stock is cooling off after a strong twelve month run instead of pushing into an overheated zone. RSI helps gauge whether buying or selling pressure has become excessive. This reading points to equilibrium rather than exhaustion.

A wider look at the chart shows that TE has already produced several large swings. A low formed in April, a breakout followed in May and a new high printed in June. That sequence frames the current area as a potential pause beneath prior highs. A sustained move higher would require price to reclaim and hold key overhead levels.

  • Key Resistance: $10.00 — This round number sits close to the 50 day region and often becomes a spot where traders lock in gains after fast moves.

T1 Energy Benzinga Edge Scorecard Breakdown

  • Momentum: Bullish (Score: 98.82) — The stock continues to outperform the broader market and maintains strong relative strength, which aligns with its extended uptrend.

The Verdict: The Benzinga Edge signal highlights a momentum driven setup. Buyers remain active even as broader market sentiment cools. For traders with a longer horizon, the key question is whether momentum can push through the $10.00 region or whether the stock needs more time to build a base after the June peak.

TE Shares Are Flying

TE Price Action: T1 Energy shares were up 12.63% at $9.72 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Golden Dayz/Shutterstock.com

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