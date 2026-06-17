PepsiCo Shares Fall As Fed Signals Hawkish Turn

PepsiCo stock is under selling pressure. What’s pulling PEP shares down?

Why Fed Policy is Weighing On Defensive Stocks

While the central bank opted to hold the federal funds rate steady at 3.50%-3.75% during its first policy meeting under Chair Kevin Warsh, the updated Summary of Economic Projections painted a more aggressive picture for the future of monetary policy. The committee now pencils in one interest rate hike before year-end, a sharp pivot from previous market expectations of a rate cut.

The pressure on PepsiCo, a stalwart of the consumer staples sector, reflects the broader market’s discomfort with a “higher-for-longer” interest rate environment. Even defensive stocks are not immune to the gravitational pull of shifting Fed policy.

Valuation Pressure And Competing Yields

Furthermore, a more hawkish Fed makes fixed-income assets more attractive. As Treasury yields rise, dividend-paying stocks like PepsiCo face stiffer competition for income-seeking capital. Investors who might typically park money in stable, reliable consumer staples may find higher-yielding, low-risk alternatives increasingly compelling.

Add in the reality that elevated rates can weigh on corporate margins by increasing borrowing costs, and it becomes clear why even a defensive heavyweight like PepsiCo is finding itself on the defensive today.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For PEP

From a chart perspective, the stock is still in a repair phase: it's trading 2% below the 20-day SMA ($145.06) and 5.7% below the 50-day SMA ($150.77), keeping near-term rallies vulnerable to selling. It's also 5.4% below the 200-day SMA ($150.31), which often acts like a "line in the sand" for longer-term trend followers.

RSI is the cleaner momentum read right now, sitting at 48.52, which signals neutral momentum rather than an oversold bounce setup. In plain terms, RSI helps gauge whether a move is getting stretched; here it suggests sellers have control of the trend, but the stock isn't washed out.

The moving-average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA (bearish for the short-term trend), but the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA, reflecting the golden cross that formed in September 2025. That combination often leads to choppy trading where longer-term holders stay constructive, but shorter-term traders sell rallies until price can reclaim the mid-$150s area.

Key Resistance : $160.00 — a round-number ceiling well above current price that lines up with the broader "reclaim the mid-$150s" recovery zone

: $160.00 — a round-number ceiling well above current price that lines up with the broader "reclaim the mid-$150s" recovery zone Key Support: $139.00 — a nearby floor close to current levels where buyers have previously stepped in

What Is PepsiCo and How Does It Operate?

PepsiCo is a global leader in snacks and beverages, owning well-known household brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay’s, Cheetos, and Doritos, among others. Convenience foods account for approximately 58% of its total revenue, with beverages making up the rest.

The company dominates the global savory snacks market and ranks as the second-largest beverage provider in the world (behind Coca-Cola) with diversified exposure across CSD, water, sports, and energy drinks.

PepsiCo Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for PepsiCo, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: PepsiCo’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-and-growth-leaning profile with weak momentum, which matches a stock that's fundamentally steady but technically still in a downshift. For longer-term investors, the setup improves if shares can hold the $139.00 support area and start reclaiming the $150-$151 zone where the 50-day and 200-day averages cluster.

PEP Stock Price Activity on Wednesday

PEP Stock Price Activity: PepsiCo shares were down 2.82% at $142.00 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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