Why Is Amkor Technology Stock Soaring Wednesday?

Broader market sentiment also supported the move. Ahead of the opening bell, Nasdaq futures gained 0.65%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.15%. Dow futures were little changed. The positive backdrop added to the momentum following the partnership announcement.

Amkor, Taiwan Semiconductor Expand U.S. Chip Packaging Partnership

Amkor and Taiwan Semiconductor on Tuesday announced a 10-year partnership to expand advanced semiconductor packaging and testing in Arizona.

Under the agreement, Taiwan Semiconductor will procure advanced packaging and testing services from Amkor, helping increase U.S. capacity for AI, high-performance computing, and other advanced chips.

The companies said the collaboration will strengthen the domestic semiconductor supply chain, improve efficiency, and speed time to market.

The partnership supports Taiwan Semiconductor’s chip fabrication facilities and Amkor’s advanced packaging and test campus, both under development in Arizona.

Technical Analysis

Amkor remains in a strong long-term uptrend. The stock has gained 325.94% over the past year and continues to trade well above its major moving averages.

At $91.47, the shares sit 25.6% above the 20-day simple moving average of $72.63 and 93.4% above the 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. While this confirms strong bullish momentum, it also suggests the stock could see larger pullbacks after extended rallies.

The moving average setup remains constructive. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, while the 50-day SMA has remained above the 200-day SMA since a golden cross formed in August 2025.

The stock is also trading close to its 52-week high of $96.68, reached in June. A breakout above that level could signal another leg higher.

Momentum indicators also remain favorable. The MACD is above its signal line, and the histogram is positive, indicating buyers continue to hold the upper hand.

Key resistance stands at the 52-week high of $96.68. The 20-day SMA near $72.63 serves as the nearest key support.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Amkor is expected to report second-quarter earnings on or around July 27, 2026. Wall Street expects earnings of 47 cents per share, up from 22 cents a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $1.80 billion, compared with $1.51 billion in the prior-year quarter.

The stock trades at about 49.7 times earnings, reflecting a premium valuation.

Analysts currently maintain a consensus Hold rating with an average price forecast of $69. Recent analyst actions include:

B. Riley Securities maintained Neutral and raised its price forecast to $70 on April 28.

maintained Neutral and raised its price forecast to $70 on April 28. Goldman Sachs maintained Neutral and increased its price forecast to $65 on April 28.

maintained Neutral and increased its price forecast to $65 on April 28. Morgan Stanley maintained Equal-Weight and lifted its price forecast to $69 on April 28.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Benzinga Edge assigns Amkor a Momentum score of 98.39, reflecting its strong price performance. The stock also scores highly on Quality at 94.83 and Growth at 90.43, while its Value score of 55.07 suggests a more balanced valuation profile.

Overall, the rankings point to a company with strong momentum and growth characteristics. However, the elevated valuation and extended chart could increase the risk of sharper pullbacks if momentum fades.

ETF Exposure

Amkor has meaningful exposure in several exchange-traded funds, including:

Large inflows or outflows in these funds could create additional buying or selling pressure in Amkor shares.

Price Action

AMKR Stock Price Activity: Amkor Technology shares were up 5.68% at $91.47 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock