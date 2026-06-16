Astera Labs Stock Is Under Pressure: What's Happening Today?

Astera Labs stock is showing notable weakness. Why is ALAB stock falling?

Stock Pulls Back After Monday Rally

Astera Labs is giving back part of Monday's advance. Chip and semiconductor names rallied broadly at the start of the week as progress toward a U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding boosted demand for growth stocks that tend to benefit from cheaper energy, softer inflation pressure and a lower probability of additional rate hikes.

The move in oil spilled into the rates market. The 10-year Treasury yield eased 3 basis points to around 4.46%, the 2-year yield fell 4 basis points to 4.05%, and the 30-year held near 4.97%. President Trump said on Truth Social that ships were already moving oil out of the strait. Senior officials added that traffic would increase immediately even though full reopening will take longer because of mine‑clearing operations.

Stock Has Seen a Massive Run

Tuesday's pullback comes after an exceptional run for Astera Labs. The stock has traded between $84.78 and $398.13 over the past twelve months, which represents roughly a four-times move during that period. When a stock posts gains of that size, short-term volatility or profit‑taking after a strong single‑day rally is common.

Astera Labs Stock: Key Levels To Watch

Astera Labs continues to hold a strong upward structure. The stock trades 12.7% above the 20-day simple moving average at $327.27 and more than 50% above the 50-day simple moving average at $242.21. Moves this extended often signal powerful momentum, but they can also create conditions where pullbacks develop quickly. The broader trend remains constructive because the 50-day average sits above the 200-day average, a golden cross that formed in May.

Momentum is the main near-term focus. RSI is at 70.35, which places the stock in overbought territory. This suggests the recent advance has been aggressive and that the stock may react more sharply to any cooling in risk appetite. RSI helps identify when a move has accelerated too quickly. Readings above 70 often align with consolidation phases or short‑term pullbacks.

Key Resistance: $372.50 This level sits just above the current trading area and has acted as a ceiling where rebounds have struggled to push through.

This level sits just above the current trading area and has acted as a ceiling where rebounds have struggled to push through. Key Support: $303.00 This is a nearby zone where buyers previously stepped in and a logical area traders may watch if the current pullback deepens.

ALAB Shares Are Falling

ALAB Price Action: Astera Labs shares were down 5.13% at $369.22 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $398.13, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock