Amazon Stock Is On The Rise Today: What's Going On?

Amazon.com shares are consolidating. Where is AMZN stock headed?

Falling Oil Prices Lift Risk Appetite

Amazon is benefiting from a broad market rebound after the United States and Iran reached a peace agreement on Monday that ends their conflict and begins reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The decline in energy prices helped cool inflation concerns and fueled a strong rally in technology stocks.

President Donald Trump said that ships were already moving oil out of the strait, and senior officials noted that traffic would increase immediately even though full reopening will take longer due to mine‑clearing operations.

AWS Summit New York Set To Open

Ahead of the summit, AWS has already delivered several product launches. EC2 M9g and M9gd instances powered by Graviton5 processors are now generally available and offer up to 25% better compute performance compared to Graviton4‑based instances.

AWS also introduced FinOps Agent in preview, a tool designed to answer cost questions, highlight optimization opportunities and investigate cost anomalies for engineering and finance teams. In addition, Google DeepMind's Gemma 4 model family is now available on Amazon Bedrock, and Amazon OpenSearch Service added support for MCP Apps to enable agentic observability workflows.

Prime Day 2026 Approaches

Amazon's retail segment is also seeing improved sentiment as Prime Day 2026 approaches. The event is scheduled for June 23 through June 26 and can increase trading interest in the stock in the weeks leading up to the sales period.

AMZN Shares Are Trending Higher

AMZN Price Action: Amazon.com shares were up 0.17% at $246.43 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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