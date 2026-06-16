What's Going On With Intuitive Machines Stock Tuesday?

The SpaceX Capital Rotation Effect

Market participants are aggressively rotating out of secondary space equities to fund positions in SpaceX, which went public on Friday. While Intuitive Machines dropped on Tuesday morning, SpaceX stock gained 10% in tandem.

Lingering Impact of $500M Share Offering

The downward movement follows an announcement on June 4, where Intuitive Machines disclosed an at-the-market equity offering program.

According to regulatory filings, the facility allows the company to sell up to $500 million of Class A common stock over time through a syndicate of investment banks.

The filing continues to weigh on investor sentiment due to the potential for future shareholder dilution.

Rising Short Interest

Recent exchange data reveals that short interest in Intuitive Machines increased during the last reporting period, rising from 30.57 million to 34.79 million shares. This increase positions 26.53% of the company’s publicly available float short.

Based on a recent average daily trading volume of 21.25 million shares, the current short interest results in a days-to-cover ratio of 1.64 days.

Critical Support Levels To Watch For LUNR

From a trend perspective, LUNR remains in a long-term uptrend. The stock is trading 32.6% above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $18.03. However, the near-term picture has weakened.

Shares are now 29.5% below the 20-day SMA of $33.92 and 19.4% below the 50-day SMA of $29.70. That suggests the recent rally has shifted into a corrective phase.

Momentum has also cooled. The MACD is below its signal line, and the histogram is negative. That indicates buying pressure has faded after the previous advance. In simple terms, the stock needs renewed buying interest to regain upward momentum.

Even so, the broader trend remains constructive. The 20-day SMA is still above the 50-day SMA, while the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA. That bullish alignment, known as a golden cross, formed in November 2025 and continues to support the longer-term outlook.

The challenge is that LUNR is no longer trading above its key short-term moving averages. Bulls will likely want to see the stock stabilize near support before attempting to reclaim the 50-day SMA. A move back above that level would strengthen the case that the pullback is ending.

Key Support: Around $23, where buyers have previously stepped in, making it an important level to watch for signs of renewed demand.

LUNR Stock Price Activity: Intuitive Machines shares were down 7.96% at $23.71 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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