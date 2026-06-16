Why Is Nebius Stock Surging On Tuesday?

Eigen AI Acquisition Finalized

The Amsterdam-headquartered AI cloud company announced on Tuesday that it completed its acquisition of Eigen AI, an inference and model optimization firm.

According to the company statement, the transaction was initially announced on May 1 and officially closed on June 10 after receiving necessary regulatory approvals and satisfying customary closing conditions.

Nasdaq-100 Index Inclusion Confirmed

The stock is experiencing upward momentum ahead of Nasdaq’s quarterly index reconstitution. Nebius Group will officially join the Nasdaq-100 Index before the market opens on June 22.

The inclusion sparked notable media attention. On CNBC, market commentator Jim Cramer explicitly called the index change a “big deal.”

NBIS Stock Short Interest Report

Short interest in Nebius Group declined during the recent reporting period, decreasing from 45.10 million shares to 44.30 million shares.

As a result, 20.73% of the company’s publicly traded shares were sold short.

Based on the recent average daily trading volume of 17.32 million shares, it would take approximately 2.56 days for short sellers to repurchase all borrowed shares and close their positions.

Critical Technical Levels for NBIS Stock

The bigger-picture trend remains firmly bullish: NBIS is trading about 19.7% above its 20-day SMA ($226.33) and roughly 122.1% above its 200-day SMA ($121.91), which is the kind of separation you typically only see in strong momentum leaders. The 20-day SMA is also above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA.

From a structure standpoint, the stock is pushing toward the top of its 52-week range — high of $278.84, with the most recent swing high and the 52-week high both set in June.

NBIS Price Action: Nebius Group shares were up 4.33% at $271.33 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $278.83, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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