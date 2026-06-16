The Nasdaq fell 1.24%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.31%. Technology was the day’s weakest-performing sector, down 1.7%.

The announcement also comes as Roblox attempts to stabilize after a prolonged selloff. Shares remain down 51.9% over the past 12 months, making the stock attractive to some investors looking for a rebound.

Global Rollout Introduces Age-Based Accounts

On Tuesday, Roblox launched Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts worldwide for users under 16, expanding the feature beyond its initial rollout in Australia, Indonesia, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.

The new age-based account system automatically assigns users based on Roblox’s age-check process and combines content ratings, moderation, chat settings, and parental controls into a single safety framework.

Roblox Kids accounts for ages 5 to 8 offer the platform’s strongest protections, while Roblox Select accounts for ages 9 to 15 provide broader access with age-specific safeguards.

The company also expanded parental controls, including game blocking, chat management, and a new feature that lets parents approve specific games outside default settings.

Roblox said users who do not complete an age check will eventually lose access to standard accounts and chat features. Later this year, the company plans to adopt the International Age Rating Coalition content rating framework.

Technical Analysis

Roblox is trading 7.7% above its 20-day simple moving average of $44.86 but remains 2.3% below its 50-day SMA of $49.45. The stock also sits 14.5% below its 100-day SMA and 41.6% below its 200-day SMA, showing the longer-term trend remains bearish.

The relative strength index stands at 50.01, a neutral reading that suggests the recent rally is more of a stabilization than an overbought surge.

The moving-average setup also remains negative. The 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, while the 50-day SMA crossed below the 200-day SMA in December 2025, forming a bearish “death cross.”

The stock established a swing high in April before falling to a swing low and a new 52-week low in May. Tuesday’s rebound comes only weeks after that low.

Immediate resistance sits near $48.50, just below the 50-day SMA. Initial support is around $40.00, close to the recent 52-week low of $40.15.

Price Action

RBLX Stock Price Activity: Roblox shares were up 5.80% at $48.31 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.