Why Is Laser Photonics Stock Gaining Tuesday?

First Data Center Supply Chain Order

The robotic laser cleaning system will automate a key pre-weld process for zinc-coated sheet metal panels used in data center infrastructure. Vander-Bend Manufacturing, a U.S.-based precision sheet metal manufacturer, supplies components for data centers serving some of the nation’s largest hyperscale operators.

Before welding, the zinc coating must be removed from each weld zone to ensure proper bonding. That work was previously completed by hand, creating a labor-intensive bottleneck. Conventional methods, including bead blasting, also struggled to reach the panels’ complex geometries.

Laser Photonics said its enclosed robotic cell uses two coordinated robots. One robot positions each part, while the second directs a laser ablation head to clean the required weld zones. Because the system is programmable by part type, Vander-Bend can process multiple components on the same machine by changing software programs instead of using dedicated equipment.

The company said the flexible design could support follow-on orders as Vander-Bend expands its data center production.

CEO Sees Broader Growth Opportunity

The delivery comes as data center construction continues to drive investment in U.S. infrastructure. Laser Photonics said manufacturers increasingly face labor shortages and inconsistent manual processing rather than weak demand.

Chief Executive Officer Wayne Tupuola said the delivery marks Laser Photonics’ entry into the fast-growing data center infrastructure market.

He said rising demand is putting pressure on suppliers to address labor shortages and improve consistency in manual production.

As a result, automating pre-weld preparation can help manufacturers increase output without adding workers. Tupuola also said the system’s programmable design could generate additional orders from Vander-Bend as production expands.

He added that the technology could also be used in other industries that require precision surface preparation, including defense, semiconductors, medical devices and electric vehicle batteries.

LASE Price Action: Laser Photonics shares were up 15.23% at $2.27 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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