What's Going On With The Jump In Velo3D Stock Today?

Velo3D stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s driving VELO stock higher?

CEO Confirms SpaceX Raptor Engine Built On "Pure Velo Platform"

Jeldi noted that Velo3D supplied the original machines used by Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX) (SpaceX) in 2018 and 2021 and said the recent Raptor engine is produced through Velo technology.

When previously asked whether SpaceX plans to expand beyond the 25 Velo3D machines it already operates, Jeldi had said discussions are underway and that additional orders are likely. He also confirmed that Velo3D is currently producing parts for the next‑generation Raptor 4 engine.

Velo3D Technical Levels To Watch

Velo continues to hold a strong upward structure across multiple timeframes. The stock is trading above its 20‑day, 50‑day, 100‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages. The 20‑day average at $21.68 sits above the 50‑day average at $16.78, which reflects a firm short‑term trend. The golden cross that appeared in January, when the 50‑day average moved above the 200‑day average, still supports the broader bullish backdrop.

From a positioning standpoint, Velo is stretched relative to its trend markers. The stock is about 16% above the 20‑day average and roughly 127% above the 200‑day average at $11.08. Moves this extended can still occur inside an uptrend, but they often lead to sharper pullbacks. The 12‑month gain of 651.64% shows how powerful the momentum has been, although the stock is no longer in the type of vertical phase it experienced earlier in the year.

RSI gives the clearest read on current momentum. The indicator sits at 54.49, which is a neutral zone. This suggests the stock is not overbought the way it was when RSI surged into extreme readings in May. RSI helps gauge whether recent buying or selling has become overheated. A mid‑range reading often aligns with consolidation or a more balanced tape.

Key Resistance: $26.50 — This level sits close to the current trading area and has acted as a ceiling where recent rebounds have struggled to push through.

VELO Shares Are Surging

VELO Price Action: Velo3D shares were up 9.31% at $25.24 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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