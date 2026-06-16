e.l.f. Beauty Stock Shows Exceptional Strength: What's Fueling The Momentum?

e.l.f. Beauty stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s fueling ELF momentum?

What Is Driving e.l.f. Beauty’s Growth?

Rhode continues to be a key growth driver: In the fiscal fourth quarter, adjusted EPS came in at 32 cents versus 29 cents expected, while revenue was $449.29 million versus $422.93 million expected and up 35.07% year over year. The company said the Rhode acquisition contributed about 34 percentage points to overall growth, with U.S. net sales up 26% and international revenue up 75% in the quarter.

Per the company, Early market testing of hair styling products yielded a 96% positive sentiment and revealed that 65% of buyers were entirely new to the e.l.f. ecosystem, signaling that this new category, joining e.l.f. Cosmetics and e.l.f. SKIN, is primed to act as a significant incremental revenue driver moving forward.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For ELF Stock

Momentum is improving: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to fading downside pressure versus the prior downswing. Simply put, when MACD is above the signal line, it suggests the recent push higher is gaining traction even if the longer-term trend hasn't fully flipped.

From a structure standpoint, the death cross that formed in December 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) is still a headwind for longer-term trend investors, and the stock remains down 45.97% over the past 12 months. Key timing markers also matter here: a recent swing low formed in June and a swing high in April, so traders will be watching whether this bounce can turn into a higher-high sequence.

Key Resistance : $71.00 — a nearby round-number area that can cap rebounds if sellers defend the recent overhead zone

: $71.00 — a nearby round-number area that can cap rebounds if sellers defend the recent overhead zone Key Support: $58.00 — near a prior buyer-defense area and close to the 50-day moving-average region ($59.66)

What Is e.l.f. Beauty’s Business Model?

e.l.f. Beauty is a multi-brand beauty company that sells inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products, with a mission built around value and broad consumer reach. It offers everything from eyeliner and mascara to foundation, moisturizers, cleansers, and beauty tools through stores and e-commerce channels.

That business mix matters for the current setup because the Rhode acquisition is helping diversify the portfolio beyond core cosmetics and into prestige skincare, which can change how investors think about the company's growth runway. In fiscal 2026, the company pointed to e.l.f. Cosmetics reaching $1.8 billion in global retail sales, while Rhode delivered over $500 million in global retail sales and about $390 million in net sales.

e.l.f. Beauty Benzinga Edge Scorecard Breakdown

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for e.l.f. Beauty, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: e.l.f. Beauty’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-tilted profile weighed down by weak value and weak factor-based growth and momentum readings. For longer-term bulls, the setup argues for patience and confirmation (especially versus the 100-day/200-day trend), because premium valuation can amplify volatility if the next guidance update disappoints.

ELF Stock Price Movement Update

ELF Stock Price Activity: e.l.f. Beauty shares were up 6.53% at $68.17 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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