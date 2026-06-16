Why Is SharonAI Stock Surging Tuesday?

The company disclosed on Monday that it will deploy 600 petabytes of the VAST AI Operating System across its AI cloud infrastructure under an expanded partnership with VAST Data.

The deployment will serve as the data foundation for Sharon AI's sovereign AI infrastructure, supporting government, enterprise, research, and AI-focused customers across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

The companies said the platform provides storage capacity equivalent to supporting the data needs of roughly 100,000 GPUs and will help power large-scale AI training, inference, and agentic AI workloads while keeping sensitive data onshore.

"Our customers refuse to choose between keeping their data sovereign and running AI at full speed – they need both at the highest level," said Sharon AI Co-Founder and CEO James Manning.

VAST Data Founder and CEO Renen Hallak said the partnership will support Australia's strategic AI ambitions by turning large-scale data assets into real-time intelligence while maintaining sovereign data controls.

SharonAI Technical Analysis

From a trend perspective, SHAZ remains strong. The stock is trading 13.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $67.23. It is also 46.6% above its 50-day SMA of $52.03 and 51.3% above its 100-day SMA of $50.42. The 20-day SMA remains above the 50-day SMA, which is a bullish signal and suggests the intermediate trend is still moving higher.

Momentum, however, is starting to slow. The MACD is below its signal line, and the histogram remains negative. That suggests buying pressure has eased after the recent rally. In simple terms, the MACD compares short-term and long-term price trends. When it falls below the signal line, it often points to fading momentum, even if the stock price is still rising.

Recent chart signals tell a mixed story. A bullish MACD crossover appeared in March and helped fuel the rally into a June swing high. The RSI moved into overbought territory in May, showing the stock had become stretched after its sharp advance. Even so, SHAZ remains down 19.71% over the past 12 months. That suggests the recent rally is still part of a broader recovery rather than a complete trend reversal.

The next key resistance level sits near $87.00. This round-number level could attract profit-taking after the recent surge and is an important area for traders to watch.

SHAZ Stock Price Activity: SharonAI shares were up 11.12% at $78.02 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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