Our Bond Stock Surges After $3.3 Million Debt Exchange

Our Bond stock is surging to new heights today. Why is OBAI stock up today?

Investor Converts Debt At A Major Premium

Ascent Partners Fund LLC agreed to exchange about $3.3 million in promissory notes for newly created Series G Convertible Preferred Stock, which can be converted into common shares at $2.0265 per share. That conversion price sits more than 200% above where the stock has recently been trading, effectively wiping out the associated debt and strengthening the company's balance sheet.

Management said Ascent's choice to convert at such a large premium, instead of using the stock's current market price, signals strong confidence in the company's long‑term direction.

Separate Agreement Pushes Debt Into 2027

In a second move, Bond reached a revised repayment arrangement with Eastward Fund Management LLC, shifting nearly $1 million in scheduled 2026 payments into 2027. The company said the added financial flexibility will support continued investment through 2026, including a restructuring of its sales organization to expand into additional channels and markets.

Founder and CEO Doron Kempel thanked both Ascent and Eastward for their support, saying Ascent's willingness to convert debt into equity at nearly four times the current market price reflects a belief that the company's stock is undervalued relative to its fundamentals

OBAI Technical Levels To Watch After The Recent Rebound

MACD gives the clearest read on momentum. It is positioned above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which indicates that buying pressure is improving after the prior downtrend. When MACD rises above the signal line, it often means sellers are losing control and buyers are beginning to take over, although continued strength is needed to confirm that shift.

On a wider view, the chart is still working through the damage created when the stock broke below support in April. A swing low formed in May and the previous swing high dates back to April, which shows how much ground the stock is trying to recover. The 52‑week range, stretching from a high of $38.50 to a low of 43 cents, highlights how severe the downtrend has been. Moves inside ranges this wide can produce sharp rallies, but they can also reverse quickly.

Key Support: $1.00 This is a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in and where the stock may attempt to stabilize again.

OBAI Shares Are Rising

OBAI Price Action: Our Bond shares were up 59.86% at 85 cents at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of 43 cents, according to Benzinga Pro.

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