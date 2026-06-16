Oklo Shares Drop As Investors Weigh Standard Nuclear Fuel Deal

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding to explore nuclear fuel recycling and advanced fuel manufacturing.

The partnership aims to strengthen the domestic nuclear fuel supply chain. It would recycle used nuclear fuel and responsibly use U.S. surplus plutonium.

Investors might also be weighing recent insider sales, including June transactions by Oklo's CEO, COO, and CFO, alongside the non-binding partnership news.

Oklo, Standard Nuclear Target Fuel Supply Chain

The collaboration marks Oklo's first third-party offtake pathway for recycled materials. The companies plan to evaluate product specifications, commercial terms, and delivery schedules.

The materials would come from Oklo's planned fuel recycling facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Surplus Plutonium Plans

The U.S. Department of Energy selected both companies for advanced negotiations under its Surplus Plutonium Utilization Program.

Oklo and Standard Nuclear plan to explore using U.S. surplus plutonium for advanced reactor fuel.

"Oklo’s fuel strategy is built around turning used nuclear fuel and surplus nuclear materials into usable fuel for reactors and power plants," said Oklo co-founder and CEO Jacob DeWitte.

“The collaboration with Standard Nuclear helps support the domestic supply chains needed to deploy advanced nuclear at scale,” he added.

Oklo Short Interest Falls

Short interest in Oklo fell to 27.37 million shares from 35.08 million in the latest reporting period. That leaves 18.02% of the company's float sold short.

Based on the average daily volume of 14.54 million shares, short sellers would need about 1.88 days to cover remaining positions.

OKLO Technical Analysis

Currently, Oklo’s stock is trading approximately 3.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $62.70 and 6.5% below its 50-day SMA of $64.40.

The stock has declined 10.90% over the past 12 months, reflecting broader market pressures. The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 47.89, indicating neutral momentum and suggesting the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time.

OKLO Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Oklo is slated to provide its next financial update on August 10, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 16 cents (Improvement from Loss of 18 cents)

: Loss of 16 cents (Improvement from Loss of 18 cents) Revenue Estimate: $83,800 (Up from $0.00)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $97.60. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Neutral (Lowers Target to $55.00) (June 11)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $55.00) (June 11) Wedbush : Outperform (Maintains Target to $110.00) (May 27)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $110.00) (May 27) Wolfe Research: Initiated with Peer Perform (May 19)

OKLO Stock Price Activity: Oklo shares were down 3.38% at $58.68 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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