Hims & Hers Stock Is Climbing Tuesday: What Investors Need To Know

Hims & Hers Health stock is among today’s top performers. What’s fueling HIMS momentum?

What Is Driving Hims & Hers Stock Higher?

The latest push higher follows last week's appointment of Anant Vinjamoori as chief medical officer, a move framed around building clinical credibility and a leadership bench with more than 100 years of combined experience across weight loss, sexual health, hormone health, mental health, dermatology and primary care.

The company has also been messaging a shift beyond episodic treatment toward longer-duration customer relationships, where retention and expansion matter more than one-off demand.

Monday's rebound also got a tailwind from a broad risk-on surge tied to a U.S.-Iran peace agreement that reopened the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, giving Hims & Hers extra lift beyond its company-specific narrative.

HIMS Stock: Key Levels and Momentum Indicators

From a trend perspective, HIMS is in a repair phase: it's trading well above its 20-day SMA ($26.14), 50-day SMA ($25.85), and 100-day SMA ($23.50), but it's still trading 6.2% below the 200-day SMA ($33.50). That split often shows up when a stock is rebuilding momentum but hasn't fully reclaimed the longer-term trend.

Momentum looks to be improving: MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to easing downside pressure versus the prior downswing. In plain English, when MACD is above its signal line, it suggests buyers are gaining traction relative to the recent baseline.

Key turning points still matter for context, especially after the death cross in December 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) kept longer-term pressure in place. The recent swing low in March and swing high in April also fit a "range-and-repair" setup, where follow-through matters more than a single strong session.

Key Resistance : $32.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting just below the 200-day SMA at $33.50

: $32.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall, sitting just below the 200-day SMA at $33.50 Key Support: $30.00 — a nearby round-number area that can act as a first line of defense on pullbacks

What Is Hims & Hers Health?

Hims & Hers, launched in 2017, is a telehealth platform that connects patients and healthcare providers to offer treatment options for specialties like erectile dysfunction, hair loss, skin care, mental health, and weight loss. Its offerings include generic, branded, and compounded prescription drugs as well as over-the-counter medicines, cosmetics, and supplements.

The platform has more than 2 million subscribers, is available in all 50 states and certain European markets like the UK, and it runs on provider networks, electronic medical records, cloud pharmacy fulfillment, and personalization capabilities.

Because it doesn't take insurance and relies on direct customer payments, the market tends to focus heavily on retention and longer-duration relationships, exactly what the company has been emphasizing alongside the CMO appointment.

HIMS Stock Price Movement on Tuesday

HIMS Stock Price Activity: Hims & Hers Health shares were up 5.37% at $31.77 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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