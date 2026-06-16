Rocket Lab Stock Pulls Back Tuesday: What's Going On?

Rocket Lab stock is taking a hit today. What’s weighing on RKLB shares?

SpaceX’s Blockbuster Deal

According to a Form 8-K filed Tuesday, June 16, 2026, SpaceX has agreed to acquire AI coding startup Anysphere Inc (Cursor) in an all-stock deal valued at an implied equity value of $60 billion. The transaction, executed via SpaceX subsidiary X67 Inc., is slated to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

While Rocket Lab continues to scale its own launch manifests and Neutron rocket development, SpaceX's multi-billion-dollar expansion into AI software highlights the intensifying competition for aerospace capital. For today, investors appear to be recalibrating their portfolios, leaving RKLB in the red while digesting its rival’s massive tech expansion.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For Rocket Lab

From a longer-term trend view, Rocket Lab is still in a bullish structure: it's trading about 43% above its 200-day SMA ($72.92) and about 20% above its 100-day SMA ($86.89). The near-term picture is choppier, though, with the stock about 16% below its 20-day SMA ($124.13), which often acts like "gravity" after a sharp run.

Momentum is best explained by RSI, which is sitting at 47.81—neutral and consistent with a cooling phase rather than a fresh breakdown. RSI measures how stretched a move is, and this reading suggests the stock is working off prior heat after the May swing high and 52-week high.

The moving-average stack still leans constructive (20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA; 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA), but price is now only about 2.6% above the 50-day SMA ($101.57), making that zone a key "line in the sand" for trend traders. If buyers defend it, the pullback can stay in "reset" mode; if not, the next test tends to shift toward the 100-day area.

Key Resistance : $105.24 — near the 50-day EMA, a common area where rebounds can stall after a selloff

: $105.24 — near the 50-day EMA, a common area where rebounds can stall after a selloff Key Support: $101.57 — aligns with the 50-day SMA, a pivotal trend level given current proximity

What Is Rocket Lab and Its Business Model?

Rocket Lab is a space company that builds rockets and spacecraft, offering end-to-end mission services for civil, defense, and commercial customers. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and the Photon satellite platform, giving it exposure to both launches and space hardware.

Rocket Lab Stock Price Action Update

RKLB Stock Price Activity: Rocket Lab shares were down 3.32% at $105.62 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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