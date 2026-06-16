CoreWeave Stock Is Surging Tuesday: What's Driving The Action?

CoreWeave shares are powering higher. What’s fueling CRWV momentum?

Why CoreWeave’s Nasdaq-100 Inclusion Matters

Nasdaq said CoreWeave will be added to the Nasdaq-100 Index as part of the June 2026 quarterly rebalance, effective before the market opens on June 22, an event that can trigger buying from index-tracking funds that need to match the benchmark. CoreWeave's inclusion came alongside Astera Labs, Nebius Group, Rocket Lab and Teradyne.

The company also priced a private offering of $1.25 billion of 9.625% senior notes and 2 billion euros of 8.500% senior notes, both due in 2032, adding another headline for traders to weigh alongside the index-driven flow.

That financing followed an earlier plan to raise $3.5 billion (or the euro equivalent) of senior notes due 2032, with proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes including repayment of existing debt.

CoreWeave’s Key Moving Averages and Trends

From a trend perspective, CoreWeave is holding above its major moving averages, trading 9.8% above the 20-day SMA ($105.37), 5.7% above the 50-day SMA ($109.47), 18% above the 100-day SMA ($98.07), and 15.6% above the 200-day SMA ($100.14). That "price above the stack" look usually keeps dip-buyers interested, but the 20-day SMA still sitting below the 50-day SMA is a reminder the shorter-term trend hasn't fully flipped bullish.

Momentum looks more "reset than stretched" with RSI at 51.28, which is a neutral reading that often lines up with consolidation rather than a runaway move (RSI gauges how extended buying or selling pressure is). In the background, the golden cross in May (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) keeps the longer-term trend constructive, even after the stock's 12-month slide of 27.48%.

Key levels are fairly clean here: a push toward resistance can attract profit-taking, while a pullback toward support is where bulls will want to see buyers defend quickly.

Key Resistance : $125.00 — a round-number area that can act as a natural "pause point" if the rebound extends

: $125.00 — a round-number area that can act as a natural "pause point" if the rebound extends Key Support: $103.00 — a nearby floor that sits close to the 20-day/50-day moving-average zone where buyers often re-engage

What Is CoreWeave and Its Business Model?

CoreWeave is a modern cloud infrastructure company that offers Nvidia GPUs and other essential AI hardware with optimized efficiency to handle demanding AI training and inference workloads. Its platform is built to support foundational large language models, and the rollout of next-generation AI applications as global AI demand grows.

CoreWeave Stock Price Movement Today

CRWV Stock Price Activity: CoreWeave shares were up 7.38% at $104.59 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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