Bloom Energy Stock Is Surging Tuesday: What's Driving The Move?

Bloom Energy stock is trading at elevated levels. What should traders watch with BE?

What Is Driving Bloom Energy’s Recent Price Action?

The latest bid has been tied to a "tariff-reset" framework that includes certain steel and aluminum derivative tariffs cut to 15% from 25% for goods imported after 12:01 a.m. EST on June 8 through Dec. 31, 2027. Traders have also focused on a 10% lane for capital equipment that is at least 85% U.S. "melted and poured," alongside an expanded 25% list that now includes items like steel racks and aluminum lithographic plates.

Bloom is also still trading through a valuation overhang after Morningstar labeled it the "most overvalued" stock in its coverage, arguing shares were more than 300% above its $70 fair value estimate following roughly a 1,300% surge. That debate has helped keep the stock's day-to-day moves tightly linked to any incremental policy read-through on tariffs and sourcing rules.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For BE Stock

Bloom is in a longer-term uptrend, but the near-term tape looks more like digestion than acceleration: the stock is trading 1.7% below its 20-day SMA ($276.68) while holding 8.1% above its 50-day SMA ($251.78). That "above the 50-day, below the 20-day" posture often acts like a consolidation zone.

RSI is the cleaner momentum read right now at 52.95, which is neutral and suggests buying pressure isn't stretched the way it was when RSI pushed into overbought territory in May. RSI measures how extended the move is, and this mid-range level fits a market that's pausing rather than trending hard in either direction.

The bigger structure still leans bullish with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA (a golden cross that occurred in June 2025). With price still 80.9% above the 200-day SMA ($150.40), the primary risk for bulls is less "trend break" and more "volatility around mean reversion" if momentum cools further.

Key Resistance : $303.00 — a round-number area near the upper end of the recent rebound zone where rallies can stall

: $303.00 — a round-number area near the upper end of the recent rebound zone where rallies can stall Key Support: $249.00 — a nearby pivot area sitting close to the 50-day moving average zone where dip-buyers often defend trend structure

How Bloom Energy Generates Revenue Through Fuel Cells

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications.

That business model is why policy and tariff details can matter to the stock: changes to steel/aluminum and capital equipment rules can shift how investors think about input costs, sourcing, and longer-term margins. Bloom sells its systems in the United States and internationally, so traders tend to react quickly when trade frameworks change.

Bloom's AI-data-center angle is also getting louder, with RBC reiterating Outperform and a $335 price target—implying 43.02% upside—after a Wyoming data center project was confirmed to be moving forward directly with a hyperscaler customer. RBC framed the build as a "1.8 GW BTM power plant," with 900 MW slated to be Bloom fuel cells and the other 900 MW gas turbines. Outperform ratings for

BE Shares Edge Higher Tuesday Morning

BE Price Action: Bloom Energy shares were up 7.21% at $294.28 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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