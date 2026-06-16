SU Group Stock Climbs On Distribution Agreement With Global Smart Building Giant GEZE

SU Group stock is among today’s top performers. What’s driving SUGP stock higher?

The Agreement

Under the terms of the deal, SU Group will distribute GEZE’s extensive range of building technologies, including automatic door systems, window technology, safety systems, smoke and heat extraction solutions, access control applications and building automation capabilities. GEZE, founded in 1863, has been in the industry for over a century and carries one of the most extensive smart building and safety technology portfolios in the world.

The agreement positions SU Group to pursue larger and more technically demanding projects across commercial properties, public facilities, infrastructure and residential developments—including projects the company said it could not have competed for before.

“This is a big win for our customers,” said Dave Chan, Chairman and CEO. “The addition of GEZE to our product array will enable us to compete with top tier players, and participate in projects we could not have before, including those with the most advanced technological requirements.”

SU Group Soars

SUGP Price Action: At the time of publication, SU Group shares are trading 135.15% higher at $2.08, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.