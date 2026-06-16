One Stop Systems Stock Rises On $8.4M Defense Contract With $44M Potential

The Contract

Under the terms of the agreement, One Stop Systems will deliver 91 high-performance 3U short-depth servers designed to process large volumes of signal surveillance data and deliver real-time AI analysis, converting raw signals into actionable situational awareness.

The servers are purpose-built for demanding defense applications, combining a compact 20-inch depth, removable NVMe storage canisters, and secure single-command data erase capability. One Stop Systems expects first shipments to commence in 2026 and contribute to revenue throughout the year.

The contract expands an existing relationship—One Stop Systems said it has added multiple new programs with this prime defense customer over the past two years, which it believes reflects the value of its technology and engineering capabilities.

“OSS is pleased to have been selected to support an intelligence platform for the U.S. Department of Defense,” said Mike Knowles, President and CEO. “This furthers our strategy to expand our Enterprise Class compute and storage products deeper into next-generation U.S. Department of Defense initiatives.”

One Stop Systems Shares Trade Higher

OSS Price Action: At the time of publication, One Stop Systems shares are trading 6.78% higher at $18.40, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.