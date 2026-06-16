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NEW YORK CITY, NY- March 2, 2017: Snapchat's Snap Inc. makes IPO debut on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE. Investors flocked to initial public offering, pushing valuation of nearly $24 billion.
June 16, 2026 8:50 AM 2 min read

Snap Stock In Focus As CEO Evan Spiegel Takes The Stage At AWE USA 2026

The AWE Keynote

What We Know About Specs

The Bigger Picture

The Risk

At $2,500, Specs will be a premium product targeting early adopters rather than the mass market. The AR glasses space is getting crowded — Meta, Apple, Google, and Samsung are all working on competing products. And Snap’s financial position adds urgency: the company needs Specs to succeed to justify its current valuation and arrest the decline in its core advertising business.

Snap Shares Trade Flat

SNAP Price Action: At the time of publication, Snap shares were flat at $5.71, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

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