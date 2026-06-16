Dave & Buster's Stock Falls After Q1 Double Miss, Comparable Sales Drop 5.4%

Dave & Buster’s stock is among today’s weakest performers. What’s pressuring PLAY stock?

Earnings Highlights

Dave & Buster’s reported adjusted earnings per share of 22 cents, missing the consensus estimate of 61 cents. In addition, it reported revenue of $559.20 million, missing the consensus estimate of $580.46 million and representing a 1.5% year-over-year decline.

Comparable store sales fell 5.4% compared to the same period in fiscal 2025. The company ended the quarter with $499.1 million in available liquidity.

Dave & Buster’s opened one new domestic store in the first quarter and three additional domestic stores in the second quarter. The company has completed six store remodels in fiscal 2026 and expects two more by year-end. Its international franchise footprint expanded to six stores with openings in May and June.

“While first quarter results fell short of expectations, our back-to-basics strategy is gaining clear traction,” said Tarun Lal, CEO. “We are highly confident in our ability to drive positive comps for the remainder of the year while generating over $100 million in free cash flow in fiscal 2026.”

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $14.67. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS: Neutral (Lowers Target to $12.00) (June 16)

Dave & Buster’s Shares Crater

PLAY Price Action: At the time of publication, Dave & Buster’s shares are trading 18.02% lower at $10.10, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.