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Two computer monitors on a desk display vibrant financial candlestick charts, with a keyboard and mice.
June 16, 2026 8:00 AM 1 min read

Beam Stock Rises After European Patent Office Grants Battery Thermal Management Patent

The Patent

The grant expands Beam Global’s intellectual property portfolio into key European markets, complementing its existing domestic IP protections. The company said the patent strengthens its battery technology protection internationally at a time when electrification and battery demand continue to grow across Europe.

“We are increasingly being recognized as a go-to provider when safety, energy density and bespoke form factors are important to our customers,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO. “This new patent enables us to add yet another layer of value for our customers and barrier to entry for our competitors.”

Beam Shares Gain

BEEM Price Action: At the time of publication, Beam shares are trading 14.41% higher at $1.35, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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