Why Is FreeCast Stock Falling Tuesday?

FreeCast Inc. (NASDAQ:CAST) stock tumbled in Tuesday’s premarket trading as investors took profits following the stock’s explosive two-day rally.

The stock soared 141.94% on Monday to close at $3.75 after the company announced an expanded distribution agreement with DIRECTV.

However, Tuesday’s pullback suggests traders quickly shifted their attention from the partnership to FreeCast’s fragile financial position and recent going-concern warning.

The decline appears to reflect profit-taking after the sharp rally. While the DIRECTV deal fueled speculative buying, investors remain cautious about the company’s ability to sustain its operations without additional funding.

Recent Going-Concern Warning

According to its latest quarterly filing, FreeCast reported a net loss of $4.53 million on revenue of just $92,909 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The company had only $119,302 in cash at quarter-end.

Management also said there is “substantial doubt” about FreeCast’s ability to continue as a going concern unless it raises additional capital. Any future equity financing could also dilute existing shareholders.

In addition, FreeCast remains heavily dependent on a small number of customers. As of March 31, 2026, three customers accounted for more than 80% of total revenue, highlighting significant customer concentration risk.

FreeCast Price Action

CAST Price Action: FreeCast shares were down 12.00% at $3.30 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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