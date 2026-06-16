Robinhood Stock In The Spotlight After Company Announces 10% Workforce Reduction

The Layoffs
According to an SEC filing, Robinhood announced the workforce reduction on June 16 as part of efforts to “maintain a high-performance culture, further accelerate product velocity and remain lean and disciplined.” The company said it is taking the action from a position of business strength, noting that June month-to-date average daily trading volumes are at record levels across equities, options and prediction markets.
The reduction also involves the closure of a small number of open roles across the company. Robinhood estimates it will incur approximately $20 million in cash restructuring charges related to employee severance and benefits, as well as approximately $8 million in share-based compensation charges. The company expects to recognize the accrual for these charges in the second quarter of 2026.
Robinhood Shares Edge Higher
HOOD Price Action: At the time of publication, Robinhood shares are trading 2.17% higher at $100.25, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
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