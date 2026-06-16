What's Going On With QTEX Quantum Stock On Tuesday?

QTREX Quantum Ltd (NASDAQ:QTEX) stock is up during Tuesday’s premarket session.

On Monday, the company said that Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) technology achieved a 97% yield validation at one of the largest U.S.-based interconnect manufacturers.

This milestone supports broader adoption by leading quantum companies and advanced electronics customers.

AME Technology Validated For Production

The company said that the validation of QTREX’s AME technology marks a significant commercial and technological milestone, showcasing its readiness for demanding production environments.

The achievement after extensive evaluations highlights its potential to meet the growing demands for high-density interconnects in advanced electronics.

QTREX continues to advance engagements focused on high-performance connectivity and quantum infrastructure applications, which are crucial for the evolving tech landscape.

Company Context

QTREX Quantum designs and manufactures cryogenic interconnect systems used in quantum computing systems. Its focus on advanced connectivity and electronics manufacturing solutions positions it uniquely within the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

The recent validation of its AME technology not only solidifies QTREX’s market position but also enhances its appeal to potential customers in the quantum computing and advanced electronics sectors.

QTEX Price Action: QTREX Quantum shares were up 3.20% at $2.27 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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