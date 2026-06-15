Celsius Stock Falls Monday Despite Broad Market Surge: What Investors Need To Know

Celsius Holdings stock is under selling pressure. What’s driving CELH stock lower?

What Is Driving CELH Stock Lower Today?

The market pivoted sharply today following news that the U.S. and Iran signed a peace agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The deal sent crude oil prices tumbling by 5%, significantly easing global inflation fears. This development sparked a powerful relief rally, sending the Nasdaq-100 up over 3%.

As a prominent growth name within the consumer staples sector, Celsius is caught in the crosshairs of this capital flight. While lower oil prices will ultimately benefit Celsius by reducing its long-term shipping, logistics and distribution costs, Monday afternoon’s price action appears driven by macro fund flows.

Investors are prioritizing tech upside over consumer staples holdings, pulling CELH shares down despite the company’s solid independent outlook.

CELH Technical Analysis: Key Levels To Watch

CELH is still trading below every major moving average, which keeps the bigger-picture bias tilted bearish: it's about 3.8% below the 20-day SMA ($29.72) and about 37.2% below the 200-day SMA ($45.54). The 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross that formed in March (50-day dropping under the 200-day) reinforces that sellers have controlled the intermediate trend.

RSI is the cleaner momentum read right now, sitting at 45.12—neutral, but slightly on the soft side, which fits a market where rebounds are struggling to turn into sustained uptrends. RSI is basically a "stretch gauge," and a mid-40s reading suggests neither panic selling nor strong accumulation is dominating.

From a structure standpoint, the stock is hovering just above its 52-week low zone (low at $27.47), after a recent swing low in June and a swing high back in April. That backdrop matters because failed bounces near the lows often turn into "support tests" where buyers need to show up quickly to avoid a breakdown.

Key Resistance : $33.50 — a nearby ceiling where rebounds can stall, sitting in the same general area as the stock's lower moving-average band (around the low $30s).

: $33.50 — a nearby ceiling where rebounds can stall, sitting in the same general area as the stock's lower moving-average band (around the low $30s). Key Support: $27.50 — a near-term floor just above the 52-week low area, where a break would put the stock back into fresh-low territory.

What Is Celsius Holdings and Its Market Position?

Celsius Holdings operates in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 95% of revenue concentrated in North America. It owns three energy drink brands: Celsius, Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy.

The company leans on product innovation and marketing while outsourcing manufacturing and packaging to third-party co-packers, and it uses PepsiCo for distribution. Celsius also issued convertible preferred shares following PepsiCo's investments in 2022 and 2025, which left PepsiCo with an 11% stake, an important strategic tie as the brand competes for shelf space and mindshare in a crowded category.

Celsius Holdings Benzinga Edge Rankings Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Celsius Holdings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Celsius Holdings’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals weak readings across momentum, growth, value, and quality, which matches a chart that's still trying to stabilize near its lows. For longer-term bulls, the cleaner setup usually comes after momentum improves and price starts reclaiming the low-$30s resistance zone rather than repeatedly failing below it.

CELH Stock Price Action Update for Monday

CELH Stock Price Activity: Celsius Holdings shares were down 1.23% at $28.83 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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