Strategy Stock Soars With Bitcoin After U.S.-Iran Deal

Strategy stock is among today’s top performers. Why is MSTR stock surging?

Bitcoin Jumps On Iran Deal

Bitcoin jumped to its strongest level in almost two weeks after the US and Iran announced a deal to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to Bloomberg.

The interim peace deal sparked a broad return of risk appetite, sending global equities higher and pushing oil prices lower. By mid‑afternoon in New York, the S&P 500 was pacing toward its strongest single‑day gain since April.

Capital.com’s Daniela Hathorn said the Iran deal is a key test for crypto, which has behaved like a high‑beta risk trade during the conflict amid ETF outflows and soft sentiment. She argued that a durable agreement would lift a major macro overhang and may bolster risk appetite, especially if it helps drive oil lower and cool inflation worries.

MSTR Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

Strategy is still working through a corrective phase. Even after Monday's bounce, the stock trades 7.5% below its 20‑day simple moving average at $144.50 and 13.6% below its 50‑day at $154.79, keeping the intermediate trend pointed lower. The bigger overhang remains the 200‑day simple moving average at $196.21, with price still 31.9% beneath that long‑term trend line.

Momentum remains soft. MACD sits below its signal line and the histogram is negative, a setup that typically means rallies are more likely to fade unless buyers can build sustained pressure. When MACD is below the signal line, upside moves tend to be fragile until momentum turns.

The chart also has clear structural markers. Strategy broke support in June and set a swing low that same month, so bulls want to see higher lows form above that zone to argue the downtrend is easing. The death cross from October 2025, when the 50‑day slipped under the 200‑day, reinforces that rallies can meet supply until price starts reclaiming major moving averages.

Key Resistance : $149.50 — a nearby rebound ceiling that lines up with the area just under the 50-day moving average zone where rallies can stall

: $149.50 — a nearby rebound ceiling that lines up with the area just under the 50-day moving average zone where rallies can stall Key Support: $118.50 — a nearby floor tied to a recent pivot area above the 52-week low zone ($104.17)

MSTR Shares Are Trending Higher

MSTR Price Action: Strategy shares were up 7.23% at $132.93 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock