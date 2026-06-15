What's Going On With Alphabet Stock Monday?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock rose more than 3% on Monday as investors returned to mega-cap technology stocks amid a broad risk-on rally. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.02%, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.75%.

Google Announces $1.5 Billion Alabama Data Center Expansion

Separately, Alphabet’s Google on Monday announced a $1.5 billion investment for 2026 and 2027 to expand its data center campus in Jackson County, Alabama. The facility, which has operated since 2019 on a repurposed former coal plant site, supports the company’s digital services and regional economic growth.

As part of the expansion, Google will fund 100% of the project’s power and infrastructure costs. The company also launched a $2 million Energy Impact Fund with the Tennessee Valley Authority and CAANEAL to support local energy-efficiency and weatherization programs.

Google further pledged $550,000 for STEM education kits for fourth- through eighth-grade students. The company said the new initiatives build on its existing efforts in Alabama, including water stewardship projects, digital skills training for more than 130,000 residents and the creation of hundreds of jobs.

Technical Picture Remains Constructive

From a longer-term perspective, Alphabet continues to trade in an established uptrend. The stock remains about 20.6% above its 200-day simple moving average of $307.94 and roughly 10.3% above its 100-day moving average of $336.66. Shares also remain above the 50-day moving average of $362.26.

However, near-term momentum has softened. The stock is trading about 1.3% below its 20-day moving average of $376.42, suggesting a period of consolidation following its recent advance.

The moving average convergence divergence indicator remains below its signal line, indicating that upside momentum has cooled even as the broader trend remains positive.

Key resistance sits near $408.50, close to the stock’s 52-week high of $408.61. Key support is around $319.50, a prior demand zone that could attract buyers if the stock weakens.

Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Wall Street expects Alphabet to report second-quarter results on July 22. Analysts forecast earnings of $2.87 per share, up from $2.31 a year earlier. Revenue is projected to reach $113.54 billion, compared with $96.43 billion in the prior-year period.

The stock carries a consensus Buy rating and an average analyst price forecast of $423.46. Recent analyst actions include a Buy rating and $450 price forecast from Needham, a Buy rating and $420 price forecast from HSBC, and an Overweight rating with a $445 price forecast from Piper Sandler.

GOOGL Stock Price Activity: Alphabet shares were up 3.31% at $371.60 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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