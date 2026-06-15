POET Technologies Stock Is Surging Monday: What Investors Need To Know

Here’s what investors need to know.

POET Technologies shares are climbing with conviction. What’s fueling POET momentum?

Why Macroeconomic Shifts Directly Impact POET Technologies

The market-wide surge follows a peace agreement between the United States and Iran, which reopens the crucial Strait of Hormuz. The deal sent crude oil prices plunging 5% to a two-month low, significantly easing global inflation anxieties. Concurrently, U.S. Treasury yields declined, creating an ideal backdrop for growth-oriented tech equities.

As a developer of advanced optical interposers and networking solutions for AI data centers, POET is highly sensitive to macroeconomic shifts. Lower yields and cooling inflation directly benefit high-growth companies by improving long-term valuation metrics.

Furthermore, with the Nasdaq-100 jumping over 3% and chip names leading Monday’s top gainers, POET is benefiting from a “rising tide lifts all boats” phenomenon. Investors are rotating back into AI infrastructure components on Monday as geopolitical risk premiums unwind, driving POET higher.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For POET

From a trend perspective, POET is still in clear "uptrend mode": it's trading 8.7% above its 20-day SMA ($13.39) and 96.4% above its 200-day SMA ($7.41), which tells you buyers have controlled the intermediate and long-term tape. The golden cross in April (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) reinforces that the bigger-picture trend flipped bullish and has stayed that way.

Momentum is best read through RSI right now, because it's describing whether the move is getting stretched or simply resetting. RSI is 50.77 (neutral), which suggests the stock has room to push without immediately flashing an "overheated" signal; RSI measures how extended recent buying or selling pressure is versus the stock's own recent history.

The chart is also working through key reference points from the last few months: after the recent swing high in May and swing low in March, price is back pressing toward the upper part of its 52-week range ($3.87 to $20.81). That keeps the focus on whether buyers can keep defending pullbacks above rising moving averages, rather than giving back the trend.

Key Resistance : $15.50 — a nearby pivot/round-number area where upside attempts can stall if momentum cools

: $15.50 — a nearby pivot/round-number area where upside attempts can stall if momentum cools Key Support: $11.50 — a prior buyer-defense zone that also sits closer to the stock's rising intermediate trend structure

POET Stock Price Movement on Monday

POET Stock Price Activity: POET Technologies shares were up 15.80% at $14.51 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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