What's Going On With Reddit Stock Monday?

Viral X Post Highlights AI Value

The rally gained momentum after a post by ZaStocks garnered more than 67,000 views, drawing renewed attention to Reddit’s role in the artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Commentary highlighted the view that Reddit’s vast archive of user-generated discussions has been a key resource for training leading large language models, with the platform reportedly ranking among the most frequently cited domains across major AI systems.

The commentary also emphasized that ongoing access to fresh, continuously generated conversations may be more valuable than static historical datasets.

Investors Eye Potential AI Licensing Deals

Following the initial share price movement, ZaStocks posted additional commentary questioning if the market was waking up to Reddit’s core metrics, noting it is the 6th most visited website globally, with no debt, no capex.

The user added that the company is “likely to land huge renewed data deals with the biggest AI labs on earth: OpenAI, Google and potentially Anthropic.”

Meme Stock Dynamics Add Fuel

While Reddit is an operating technology business generating revenue through advertising and data licensing, its shares frequently trade with meme-like volatility.

Because the platform serves as the birthplace of the retail meme stock phenomenon, traders regularly pile into the ticker, amplifying sentiment-driven price swings independently of fundamental valuations.

Recent Earnings Strength Supports Bull Case

The social media-driven surge builds upon Reddit’s recent financial strength documented on May 1.

In its first-quarter results, Reddit reported revenue growth of 69% year-on-year to $663.4 million, alongside a 131% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $266 million.

Non-GAAP earnings reached $1.20 per share, beating Needham’s estimates by 9%. Furthermore, advertising revenues grew 74% year-on-year, supported by a 75% increase in active advertisers.

RDDT Technical Picture Remains Mixed

RDDT is trading 9.1% above its 20-day SMA ($164.19) and 13.1% above its 50-day SMA ($158.50). At the same time, it’s still trading 5% below its 200-day SMA ($188.65).

Momentum is best framed through RSI, which sits at 48.84—basically neutral.

The moving-average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a bullish near-term alignment), but the death cross from March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) still hangs over the longer-term picture.

Zooming out, the stock is up 42.06% over the past 12 months, but it remains well below the 52-week high of $282.95.

Key levels are tight and actionable given where price is trading today:

Key Resistance : $187.50

: $187.50 Key Support: $178

RDDT Stock Price Activity: Reddit shares were up 10.80% at $179.60 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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