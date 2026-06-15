Trump Media Stock Is Jumping Today: What's Happening?

Trump Media & Tech shares are climbing with conviction. What’s fueling DJT momentum?

Major Geopolitical Shift

The U.S. and Iran announced an interim peace agreement on Sunday, with a formal signing expected Friday. The deal includes an immediate halt to military operations, plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and a path toward negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

The announcement follows months of conflict that pushed up energy prices and created global uncertainty. De‑escalation alone can lift markets, but DJT reacts even more strongly because Trump is at the center of the negotiations.

Traders seem to be treating the breakthrough as a political win for Trump, especially given the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the potential easing of energy‑market pressure. DJT's business fundamentals have not changed, but the stock appears to be rising as sentiment around Trump's leadership improves in the wake of the peace announcement.

DJT Stock: Key Levels And Momentum Analysis

From a trend perspective, DJT is still in a longer-term downtrend: it's trading 5.6% below its 50-day SMA, 14.3% below its 100-day SMA, and 30.5% below its 200-day SMA. The 20-day SMA is $8.42 and the stock is only 0.9% above it, which frames Monday's strength as a near-term stabilization attempt rather than a confirmed breakout.

The moving-average structure remains bearish, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA, so rallies can still run into overhead supply. That's consistent with the stock's 12-month performance of -54.50%, where sellers have generally controlled the bigger picture.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure cooling versus the prior upswing unless buyers can rebuild momentum. In plain terms, when MACD sits below its signal line, it often means rallies need follow-through quickly or they risk fading back into the prevailing trend.

Key levels are tight and actionable here:

Key Resistance : $9.50 — a nearby round-number area that also sits close to the 50-day moving-average zone, where rebounds can stall

: $9.50 — a nearby round-number area that also sits close to the 50-day moving-average zone, where rebounds can stall Key Support: $8.00 — a nearby round-number floor near the current consolidation area where buyers previously stepped in

DJT Shares Are Moving Higher

DJT Price Action: Trump Media shares were up 8.85% at $8.49 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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