Hims & Hers Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Driving The Move?

The stock’s recovery is getting an extra boost from a massive broader market rally. U.S. equities surged across the board after the United States and Iran came to a historic peace agreement, effectively ending their conflict and reopening the critical Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

Here’s what investors need to know.

Hims & Hers Health shares are climbing with conviction. What’s fueling HIMS momentum?

What Is Driving Hims & Hers Health Stock Today?

Last week, the company named Anant Vinjamoori as chief medical officer, leaning into clinical credibility and a medical leadership bench with more than 100 years of combined experience across weight loss, sexual health, hormone health, mental health, dermatology, and primary care. The company’s message is a push beyond episodic treatment toward longer-duration customer relationships, where retention and expansion matter more than one-off demand.

HIMS Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

Technically, HIMS is back in "rebuild" mode: it's trading above its 20-day SMA ($25.89), 50-day SMA ($25.63), and 100-day SMA ($23.49), but it's still trading below its 200-day SMA ($33.57), which keeps the longer-term trend pressure in view. That split often shows up when a stock is repairing damage but hasn't fully flipped the long-term trend.

Momentum is best framed by RSI, which is at 52.06—neutral, and consistent with a stock that's trying to base rather than sprinting into an overbought breakout. In plain English, RSI helps gauge whether a move is getting stretched; around the low-50s suggests neither buyers nor sellers have a clear momentum edge right now.

The bigger overhang is structural: the death cross from December 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) is still in place, which is why bulls typically want to see follow-through that starts reclaiming longer-term averages. The recent swing low in March and swing high in April also reinforce that the stock has been trading more like a range-and-repair setup than a clean trend.

Key Resistance : $30.00 — a nearby round-number area that can cap rebounds, sitting close to the 200-day EMA ($30.46)

: $30.00 — a nearby round-number area that can cap rebounds, sitting close to the 200-day EMA ($30.46) Key Support: $28.00 — a nearby area where buyers can try to defend the move if the stock pulls back

What Is Hims & Hers Health?

Hims & Hers, launched in 2017, is a telehealth platform that connects patients and healthcare providers across areas like erectile dysfunction, hair loss, skin care, mental health, and weight loss. Its lineup spans generic, branded, and compounded prescription drugs plus over-the-counter medicines, cosmetics, and supplements.

The platform has more than 2 million subscribers and operates in all 50 states and certain European markets like the UK, supported by provider networks, electronic medical records, cloud pharmacy fulfillment, and personalization tools. It doesn't take insurance and instead relies on direct-to-consumer payments, which makes retention and longer-duration relationships especially important to the model.

HIMS Stock Price Movement on Monday

HIMS Stock Price Activity: Hims & Hers Health shares were up 10.92% at $29.74 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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