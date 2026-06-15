Why Is PayPal Stock Gaining Monday?

Burry Accumulates Battered PYPL

Burry continues to build his position in the fintech giant, which has experienced a severe multi-year downturn. Shares of the company have tumbled from a peak of $300 in 2021 down to approximately $43 today.

According to investment theses associated with the move, Burry attributes the equity’s recent market underperformance to a combination of slowing revenue growth, changing profitability profiles, and recent CEO turnover.

However, he sees potential in the depressed asset, stating, “The market has been attending PayPal’s wake for years now, though the body has yet to show.”

Compelling Acquisition Target

Burry’s base case suggests that PayPal’s well-known consumer brand and heavily discounted valuation could turn it into a compelling acquisition candidate.

This outlook gains support from an earlier Bloomberg report revealing that competitive payments company Stripe considered making a formal bid for PayPal earlier this year.

PayPal Analyst Outlook

According to data tracking 41 equity analysts, PayPal carries a consensus price forecast of $65.80, reflecting a broad range of views on the stock’s long-term prospects.

Analyst estimates vary significantly, underscoring the debate over PayPal’s growth outlook. The most bullish forecast comes from Citizens Capital Markets, which projected the stock could reach $125 on Feb. 26, 2025, while the most bearish outlook was issued by Morgan Stanley, which set a price forecast of $34 on Feb. 4, 2026.

Recent analyst moves include:

Canaccord Genuity : Hold (Maintains forecast to $42.00) (May 20)

: Hold (Maintains forecast to $42.00) (May 20) Truist Securities : Sell (Lowers forecast to $44.00) (May 12)

: Sell (Lowers forecast to $44.00) (May 12) Macquarie: Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers forecast to $50.00) (May 7)

PayPal Technical Analysis

From a longer-term trend perspective, the stock is still in a downtrend: it’s trading about 22% below its 200-day SMA ($55.41) and remains below its 50-day SMA ($46.08) and 100-day SMA ($46.01). Monday’s strength is helping it press back toward the 20-day area, but it’s still slightly below the 20-day SMA ($43.26), which keeps the near-term trend from flipping decisively higher.

Momentum also argues for caution on follow-through: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure cooling versus the prior upswing. In plain English, when MACD sits below its signal line, it often means rallies can fade unless buyers can rebuild momentum quickly.

Key levels are fairly clean here: a reclaim of the mid-$40s would start to repair the chart, while failure to hold recent lows would keep the bigger downtrend in control. April marked the most recent swing high, June set the recent swing low, and the stock is still trying to stabilize after that June washout.

Key Resistance : $46.50 — lines up near the 50-day moving-average zone where rebounds have recently struggled to extend

: $46.50 — lines up near the 50-day moving-average zone where rebounds have recently struggled to extend Key Support: $38.50 — sits right on top of the 52-week low area ($38.46), a spot where buyers previously defended the tape

PYPL Stock Price Activity: PayPal Holdings shares were up 3.82% at $43.12 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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