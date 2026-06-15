Why Is SharonAI Stock Soaring Monday?

Following the announcement, the stock jumped nearly 10%.

Sharon AI Expands VAST Data Partnership

The deployment will serve as the data foundation for Sharon AI’s sovereign AI infrastructure, supporting government, enterprise, research, and AI-focused customers across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

The companies said the platform provides storage capacity equivalent to supporting the data needs of roughly 100,000 GPUs and will help power large-scale AI training, inference, and agentic AI workloads while keeping sensitive data onshore.

“Our customers refuse to choose between keeping their data sovereign and running AI at full speed – they need both at the highest level,” said Sharon AI Co-Founder and CEO James Manning.

VAST Data Founder and CEO Renen Hallak said the partnership will support Australia’s strategic AI ambitions by turning large-scale data assets into real-time intelligence while maintaining sovereign data controls.

SharonAI Technical Picture Remains Bullish

SharonAI continues to trade in a strong intermediate-term uptrend. Shares remain 3.1% above their 20-day simple moving average of $66.42 and well above their 50-day and 100-day moving averages, signaling sustained buying momentum.

The stock’s relative strength index stood at 50.18, indicating neutral momentum. The reading suggests shares are not currently overbought despite Monday’s sharp advance and may have room to extend gains.

The stock remains down 27.9% over the past year, highlighting the volatility that has characterized trading in AI infrastructure names. However, technical indicators have improved since March, when the MACD turned bullish, and shares began recovering from a swing low.

Traders are watching resistance near $95, which marks the stock’s 52-week high, while support sits near the 20-day moving average at $66.42.

SHAZ Price Action: SharonAI Holdings shares were up 9.74% at $68.39 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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