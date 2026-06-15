Why Is Hyperliquid Strategies Stock Gaining Monday?

HYPE Rally Fuels Interest In PURR

Investor interest in PURR has risen alongside the token’s advance. Hyperliquid Strategies operates as a corporate treasury vehicle tied to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, making it a popular option for investors seeking equity-market exposure to HYPE through a regulated public company.

The company aims to generate shareholder value through staking, yield-generating strategies, and active participation in the Hyperliquid network. HYPE serves as the native token of Hyperliquid, a Layer-1 blockchain focused on decentralized finance applications.

Gamma Squeeze Speculation Gains Attention

Investor enthusiasm also received a boost from a recent report by financial research newsletter Capital Flows, which identified PURR as a leading candidate for a potential GameStop-style gamma squeeze, citing the stock’s relatively small public float, heavy trading activity, and active options market.

Hyperliquid Strategies is scheduled to join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes on June 29, a move that could increase institutional ownership and passive fund demand.

A gamma squeeze occurs when aggressive buying of short-dated call options forces market makers to buy the underlying stock to hedge their positions, creating a feedback loop that can amplify gains.

PURR Price Action: Hyperliquid Strategies shares were up 9.77% at $9.55 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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