Fiserv CEO Abruptly Exits For Truist, Stock Tanks

Takis Georgakopoulos Named CEO

Georgakopoulos joined Fiserv in late 2024 and most recently served as co-president of Technology and Merchant Solutions. Before joining the company, he was Global Head of Payments at J.P. Morgan Corporate & Investment Bank, where he oversaw technology, product, sales, and operations.

Board Chairman Gordon Nixon said Georgakopoulos has played a key role in modernizing the company’s merchant platform, accelerating Clover, and expanding the use of artificial intelligence across its infrastructure.

“Takis is an exceptional leader whose strategic vision, technical depth, and knowledge of our clients have been instrumental since he joined Fiserv,” Nixon said.

Georgakopoulos said he was “honored to serve as CEO of Fiserv” and plans to continue advancing the company’s strategic priorities.

Lyons Departs For Truist

Lyons, who also stepped down from the board, will return to the banking industry as CEO of Truist.

“We appreciate Mike’s leadership during an important period for the company,” Nixon said.

Lyons added, “I’m proud of what the team has accomplished over the past year.”

2026 Outlook Reaffirmed

Despite the leadership change, Fiserv reaffirmed its 2026 guidance issued on May 5. The company continues to expect organic revenue growth of 1% to 3% and adjusted earnings per share of $8.00 to $8.30.

The sharp share-price decline suggests investors are focused on the uncertainty surrounding the executive transition, despite the company’s unchanged financial outlook.

FISV Stock Price Activity: Fiserv shares were down 7.57% at $49.71 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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