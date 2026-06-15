Why Is Tesla Stock Surging On Monday?

SpaceX closed at $166.85, pushing its valuation past the $2 trillion mark.

Historically, Tesla shares move in tandem with major SpaceX milestones. Friday’s breakout debut officially made CEO Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire, with Forbes valuing his net worth at $1.1 trillion.

Merger Speculation Ignites Interest

The primary catalyst for Monday’s surge centers on intense speculation regarding a future combination of Musk’s core enterprises. On Friday, prominent Tesla investor Ross Gerber, President and CEO at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, wrote on X, “The answer seems to be yes. We will merge. SpaceX and Tesla.”

Gerber retweeted an interview in which SpaceX Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell told CNBC that a potential merger is not currently a priority. She stressed that her focus remains on launching rockets and expanding broadband access.

However, she acknowledged that a combination could make Musk’s “life easier.”

She also indicated that Tesla and SpaceX could become more closely aligned over time, suggesting there is a natural convergence between the automaker and the space company.

Adding fuel to the fire, Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives stated there is an 80% chance SpaceX merges with Tesla within a year. Looking toward 2027, Ives asserts that the groundwork is already in place.

Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, also advocated for the move, stating, “The best approach is to have one company.”

Optimus Humanoid Robot Hopes Recirculate

Beyond the SpaceX ecosystem, renewed investor enthusiasm for Tesla's internal technology pipelines is supporting Monday’s rally. Expectations regarding the Tesla Optimus humanoid robot are recirculating heavily among trading circles.

TSLA Stock Price Activity: Tesla shares were up 1.13% at $411.02 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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