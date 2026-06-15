Exxon Mobil Shares Slide As Oil Declines On Iran Deal

Exxon Mobil stock is showing notable weakness. What’s behind XOM decline?

What Is Driving Exxon Mobil’s Stock Today?

Critical Price Levels To Watch For XOM

Technically, the selloff is pushing XOM further below its key short- and mid-term trend gauges: it's trading 7.5% below the 20-day SMA, 7.6% below the 50-day SMA, and 7.4% below the 100-day SMA, even while it remains 4.7% above the 200-day SMA. That mix often shows a longer-term uptrend that's being challenged by a sharper intermediate pullback.

Momentum also leans heavy: MACD is below its signal line with a negative histogram, which typically means upside pressure is fading versus the prior upswing unless price can reclaim that baseline. Structurally, the 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA reinforces the near-term bearish tilt, even though the longer-term "golden cross" (50-day above 200-day) from August 2025 still argues the bigger trend hasn't fully broken.

Key Resistance : $155.50 — a rebound area that lines up with the stock's cluster of 20/50/100-day moving averages in the low-to-mid $150s

: $155.50 — a rebound area that lines up with the stock's cluster of 20/50/100-day moving averages in the low-to-mid $150s Key Support: $114.50 — a prior buyer-defense zone that sits closer to the lower end of the 52-week range.

What Is Exxon Mobil’s Business Model?

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide, which makes its earnings power highly sensitive to the direction of crude and refined-product margins. In 2025, it produced 3.3 million barrels of liquids and 8.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, giving it direct exposure when headline-driven supply expectations shift.

It's also one of the world's largest refiners, with total global refining capacity of 4.1 million barrels of oil per day, and a major chemicals manufacturer. That integration can help cushion swings in any single segment, but when the market reprices the "war premium" out of crude quickly, upstream expectations often drive the first reaction in the stock.

Exxon Mobil Benzinga Edge Scorecard Analysis

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Exxon Mobil, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Exxon Mobil’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a fairly balanced profile with a value tilt and mid-range momentum/growth. If crude keeps sliding, the "moderate" momentum score suggests patience may be needed, but the stronger value profile can help limit downside once the sector finds its footing.

XOM Stock Price Movement Today

XOM Stock Price Activity: Exxon Mobil shares were down 3.46% at $141.77 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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