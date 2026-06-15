TripAdvisor Shares Rise After $700M TheFork Divestiture Deal

The Fork is TripAdvisor’s online restaurant reservation and management platform in Europe

For the last twelve months ended in the first quarter of 2026, TheFork generated approximately $232 million in revenue and $28 million in adjusted EBITDA.

This strategic move follows TripAdvisor’s February 2026 announcement to explore alternatives to TheFork, reflecting a focus on enhancing its Experiences strategy.

Sells TheFork To American Express

The agreement to sell TheFork is expected to provide TripAdvisor with significant flexibility to accelerate its capital return policy and maintain a well-capitalized balance sheet.

The transaction is anticipated to close before the end of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

TripAdvisor expects limited tax impact from the sale of TheFork, with net proceeds likely to be close to the gross proceeds.

Management has indicated that the cash generated may be allocated toward share buybacks, debt reduction, or reinvestment in inorganic growth opportunities within the experiences segment.

TRIP Technical Outlook: Momentum And Key Moving Averages

TripAdvisor’s stock has shown a 12-month performance decline of about 7.32%. Currently, the stock is trading approximately 29.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $11.00 and 30.1% above its 50-day SMA of $10.96. The 200-day SMA stands at $13.34, indicating that the stock is just 6.9% above this longer-term trend line.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, suggesting that downside pressure is easing, which aligns with the stock’s recent upward movement. This indicates improving momentum compared to the previous downswing.

TRIP Earnings Preview: Next Update And Analyst Estimates

TripAdvisor, Inc. is slated to provide its next financial update on August 6, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 35 cents (Down from 46 cents YoY)

: 35 cents (Down from 46 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $504.47 million (Down from $529.00 million)

: $504.47 million (Down from $529.00 million) Valuation: P/E of 112.9x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $14.22. Recent analyst moves include:

Wedbush : Outperform (Target $19.00) (June 2)

: Outperform (Target $19.00) (June 2) BTIG : Buy (Maintains Target to $15.00) (May 29)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $15.00) (May 29) DA Davidson: Neutral (Lowers Target to $10.50) (May 18)

How TripAdvisor (TRIP) Ranks On Value, Growth And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for TripAdvisor, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 33.12) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 33.12) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Weak (Score: 18.67) — Limited growth indicators at this time.

: Weak (Score: 18.67) — Limited growth indicators at this time. Momentum: Weak (Score: 35.08) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: TripAdvisor’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile across key pillars, indicating challenges in both value and growth metrics. This could suggest that investors may want to approach the stock with caution as it navigates its strategic shifts and market conditions.

TRIP ETF Exposure: Funds With The Biggest Positions

Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSE:AWAY): 4.15% Weight

(NYSE:AWAY): 4.15% Weight LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSE:ACTV): 1.71% Weight

Significance: Because TRIP carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

TRIP Stock Price Action In Premarket Trading

TRIP Stock Price Activity: Tripadvisor shares were up 4.35% at $12.95 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy: Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock.com