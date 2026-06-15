Nebius Shares Are Climbing Monday: What's Driving The Move?

Here’s what investors need to know.

Nebius Group stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is NBIS stock surging?

What Is Driving Nebius Group’s Nasdaq-100 Inclusion?

Nebius is also getting a halo from the same rebalance chatter that's lifting other additions, as Jim Cramer explicitly called the change a "big deal".

With the S&P 500 up 1.63% and the Dow Jones up 1.27% in the regular session, the broader bid for growth is also supporting high-beta names that already have strong momentum.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For NBIS Stock

Nebius is still in a powerful long-term uptrend: the stock is trading 12.9% above its 20-day SMA ($224.33), 37.2% above its 50-day SMA ($184.61), and 109.4% above its 200-day SMA ($120.96). Those distances matter because they show buyers have consistently defended pullbacks, and the 20-day SMA above the 50-day plus the 50-day above the 200-day keeps the trend structure bullish.

Key Resistance: $279.00 — a nearby round-number area that lines up with the 52-week high zone where rallies can stall

How Nebius Group Operates in AI and Cloud Computing

Nebius is a vertically integrated cloud provider focused on AI and high-performance computing, designing and operating its own data centers and servers across Europe and the U.S. It's a carve-out of the prior Russian tech firm Yandex following sanctions tied to the Ukraine-Russia war.

Fundamentally, Nebius has been putting up hypergrowth numbers that help explain why passive inclusion is resonating: Q1 2026 revenue was $399 million, up 684% year over year from $50.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA swung to $129.5 million from a loss of $53.7 million, alongside a £1.7 billion UK Nvidia-infrastructure investment and a 1.2 GW AI factory plan in Pennsylvania.

Nebius Group’s Benzinga Edge Scorecard Analysis

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Nebius Group N.V. Class A Ordinary Shares, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 98.88) — The stock is outperforming the broader market and attracting trend-following interest.

: Bullish (Score: 98.88) — The stock is outperforming the broader market and attracting trend-following interest. Value: Weak (Score: 3.69) — The setup screens as expensive, so the chart needs to keep doing the heavy lifting.

The Verdict: Nebius Group N.V. Class A Ordinary Shares’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story with a clearly premium valuation profile. For longer-term holders, that usually means entries and risk management matter more, because any momentum break can reprice the stock quickly.

NBIS Stock Price Movement on Monday

NBIS Stock Price Activity: Nebius Group shares were up 7.11% at $248.99 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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