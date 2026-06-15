IonQ Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Driving The Move?

IonQ stock is taking a breather. What’s ahead for IONQ stock?

What Is Driving IonQ’s Stock Movement?

The latest bout of volatility traces back to a public exchange in which Shkreli accused IonQ of telling people its tech could make it "relatively trivial" to mine all remaining Bitcoin in 48 hours, calling the claim "lying." Shkreli also doubled down with "I mean, yeah, of course" when pressed on whether he still favored shorting the stock.

How Sector Trends Impact IonQ’s Valuation

Quantinuum's IPO tape has become a live benchmark for IonQ because it can reset valuation yardsticks across the quantum cohort in real time. Quantinuum opened at $68 (13% above its $60 IPO price) before fading toward about $62 after hitting $71.35 intraday, a volatility profile that often leads IonQ (IONQ) to see faster repricing when sentiment cools.

High-beta tech risk appetite is also acting like a volume knob for IonQ because the stock tends to trade as a momentum vehicle when the market is chasing growth. That's why the "risk-on" bid described in risk appetite returns matters even without fresh company-specific news.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For IONQ

At $60.98, IonQ is basically sitting on its 20-day SMA ($60.96), a "make-or-break" area that often decides whether a move consolidates or rolls over. The bigger-picture trend is still constructive: the stock is trading 21.3% above its 50-day SMA ($50.18) and 24.2% above its 200-day SMA ($48.99), with a golden cross that triggered in June.

Momentum looks more like a pause than a breakout right now, with RSI at 50.58 (neutral). RSI is a quick way to gauge whether buying or selling has gotten stretched; around 50 typically signals a market that's catching its breath after a directional run.

Short interest is also part of the setup: the last report showed 73.28 million shares sold short, or 20.63% of the public float, down from 83.72 million previously, with about 2.02 days to cover based on 36.25 million average daily volume. That combination can amplify moves in either direction if price starts trending away from this 20-day area.

Key Support: $52.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, and it sits close to the 50-day EMA ($52.93) as a trend "line in the sand"

How IonQ Operates in the Quantum Computing Space

IonQ sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is working to build systems with increasing computational capability. Most of that access is delivered through cloud platforms (and to select customers through its own cloud service), which is designed to make quantum-computing-as-a-service broadly available.

That business model makes perception and trust unusually important: when high-profile critics question what the technology can do today versus what's still years away, it can quickly spill into the stock. The company also generates revenue from QCaaS arrangements, consulting work to co-develop algorithms and contracts to design and build specialized quantum systems with related services.

IONQ Stock Price Activity

IONQ Stock Price Activity: At the time of publication, IonQ shares were trading up 7.83% at $62.38 on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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