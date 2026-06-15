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SPCX Price Targets

When Wall Street’s first coverage notes dropped ahead of last Friday’s IPO, the targets on SpaceX stock ranged from $165 to $190.

New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu set a $165 12-month target, representing 22% upside from the $135 offer price.

Wolfe Research followed with a $175 target and an Outperform rating, built on 16x projected 2028 sales and 54x 2028 EBITDA.

Oppenheimer came in most aggressive, initiating at Outperform with a $190 target — implying nearly 41% upside from the IPO price.

SPCX topped $176 intraday Friday, clearing both New Street’s $165 and Wolfe’s $175, before closing at $160.95. By Monday it was back near $170 — once again within striking distance of $175 and leaving only Oppenheimer’s $190 untested.

Only Oppenheimer’s $190 still offers meaningful near-term distance.

The $330 Bull Case

New Street’s $330 bull-case scenario is the number that tends to stop investors cold.

It is not a 12-month target — it is a 2040 scenario anchored to a $20 trillion total addressable market for space, with SpaceX capturing 50% share, according to the New Street note.

The analyst's sum-of-parts base case breaks down to $650 billion for telecom, $575 billion for xAI, $650 billion for orbital data centers, $325 billion for owning the physical stack, and $100 billion for launch — totaling $2.3 trillion.

Getting to $330 requires SpaceX to hit $127.7 billion in AI revenue and $57.9 billion in connectivity revenue by 2030, implying a 60% revenue CAGR over five years, with EPS of $3.30 in 2030.

With Oppenheimer’s $190 still untested, the question heading into Day 2 is whether the stock consolidates at current levels or accelerates toward that mark.

SPCX Stock Price Activity: SpaceX shares are climbing, up 6.09% to $170.75 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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