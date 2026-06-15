Nixxy Stock Rises After Merger Partner Tachyon9 Lands $2.34 Billion AI Data Center Deal

The Memorandum of Understanding

The 15-year binding MOU is expected to contribute approximately $2.34 billion in revenue associated with the initial 100 MW deployment at the planned Nakota AI Data Campus, which is designed to support up to 1 GW of total capacity upon full development. At full utilization of the initial phase, the arrangement contemplates approximately $156 million in annual contracted infrastructure revenue.

Under the agreement, Nidar’s U.S. affiliate is expected to become the anchor customer for the first 100 MW of capacity at Nakota while also participating as an economic partner in the project. Yotta Data Services, described as India’s largest operator of Nvidia GPU compute infrastructure, brings with it a partnership with Nvidia spanning Blackwell Ultra silicon, DGX Cloud orchestration, and the Shakti Cloud platform.

The partnership supports the proposed combination of Tachyon9 and Nixxy, which is intended to create a publicly traded AI infrastructure platform participating across multiple layers of the AI value chain — including power generation, hyperscale data center development, GPU compute deployment, AI cloud services, and long-term contracted colocation revenues.

“This agreement is much more than a customer relationship,” said Shahal Khan, Chairman and CEO of Tachyon9. “It represents strategic validation from one of the world’s leading AI infrastructure operators and serves as another important building block in the creation of a publicly traded AI infrastructure company.”

Nixxy Shares Jump

NIXX Price Action: At the time of publication, Nixxy shares are trading 22.99% higher at $1.07, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.





