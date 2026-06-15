What's Going On With WeRide Stock Monday?

The gain was driven more by improving market sentiment than by company-specific news. The Nasdaq advanced 2.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.51%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.26%, and the Russell 2000 climbed 1.49%, creating a favorable backdrop for smaller and more volatile stocks such as WeRide.

Despite Monday’s advance, the stock remains in a longer-term downtrend and is attempting to stabilize near recent lows. Traders will likely look for sustained buying interest before viewing the move as a meaningful trend reversal.

WeRide’s WRD 3.0 Wins Sixth Straight China Intelligent Driving Competition

Separately, WeRide said Monday its WRD 3.0 intelligent driving system achieved a record sixth consecutive victory at the Second China Intelligent Driving Competition in Tianjin.

The winning vehicle, a Chery Exeed Sterra ES equipped with WRD 3.0 and co-developed with Bosch, took first place in a competition that featured tougher evaluation standards.

For the first time, organizers included Parking-to-Parking Navigation on ADAS (P2P NOA) and assessed full-route performance across parking, gate passage, and urban driving scenarios.

WeRide said WRD 3.0’s one-stage end-to-end model enables unified decision-making for both driving and parking tasks, helping improve performance in complex traffic environments.

The company added that WRD 3.0 has secured mass-production design appointments for more than 30 vehicle models from Chery Automobile and GAC Group as it accelerates commercial deployment in 2026.

Technical Picture Remains Weak

WeRide continues to trade below key moving averages. The stock sits about 9% below its 20-day simple moving average of $7.06 and roughly 24% below its 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.

The moving-average setup remains bearish. The 20-day simple moving average is below the 50-day simple moving average, while the 50-day simple moving average remains below the 200-day simple moving average. This pattern suggests the longer-term trend is still under pressure.

Momentum indicators also remain weak. The moving average convergence divergence, or MACD, remains below its signal line, and the histogram is negative. That typically indicates buying momentum is fading rather than strengthening.

Over the past 12 months, WeRide shares have declined 21.32%. The stock is trading much closer to its 52-week low of $6.00 than its 52-week high of $12.55. Traders will likely watch the recent June lows and the nearby $6.50 area for signs of support.

WRD Stock Price Activity: WeRide shares were up 3.08% at $6.36 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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