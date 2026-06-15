Applied Optoelectronics Shares Are Climbing Monday: What's Driving The Action?

Applied Optoelectronics shares are climbing with conviction. What’s behind AAOI gains?

What Is Driving Applied Optoelectronics’ Stock Momentum?

The latest momentum bid is tied to renewed attention on optical interconnect demand for AI buildouts, with commentary highlighting a path toward "500K+ GPU factories" where copper can become the limiting factor and optics take more of the load. That framing has kept incremental buyers focused on connectivity infrastructure rather than only chip names.

Applied Optoelectronics has also been trading as a Russell 2000 "infrastructure of the AI grid" standout after nearly 900% gains over the past year, keeping momentum traders engaged beyond the mega-cap chip complex.

AAOI Technical Analysis: Key Levels and Trends

AAOI's longer-term trend is still the headline: the stock is up 889.17% over the past 12 months and remains well above its major moving averages, including the 200-day SMA at $73.92 and the 100-day SMA at $118.07. The trend structure also stays constructive with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA (bullish) and a golden cross in August 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA).

Near-term, the stock is essentially sitting on its short-term trend gauge, trading just 0.1% above the 20-day SMA ($178.59), which often acts like a "line in the sand" during consolidations. It's also 8.1% above the 50-day SMA ($165.24), so bulls can argue the intermediate trend is intact even if price chops around.

RSI is the cleanest momentum lens right now, and at 49.07 it's neutral—more "reset" than "overheated" after the big run. RSI helps show whether buying or selling has gotten stretched, and this reading suggests neither side has a clear momentum edge at the moment.

From a levels standpoint, the May peak (and 52-week high) at $233.67 is still the big reference point for upside, while the March swing low is the key "trend break" marker on the downside. The stock also saw RSI enter overbought territory in April, which fits the current setup of a high-volatility leader digesting gains rather than trending smoothly.

Key Resistance : $192.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall

: $192.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $160.00 — a nearby round-number level that sits close to the 50-day EMA ($160.09)

What Does Applied Optoelectronics Do?

Applied Optoelectronics is a provider of fiber-optic networking products across four end markets: internet data center, CATV, telecom and FTTH. It designs and manufactures optical communications products at different levels of integration, components, subassemblies and modules, so it can support customers with anything from parts to more turn-key solutions.

That matters for the current tape because the bull case being traded is about the "connectivity layer" inside AI data centers, where bandwidth and power constraints can push spending toward optical links. The company also has manufacturing and R&D footprints in the U.S., Taiwan and China, which supports its ability to coordinate design, qualification and performance work directly with customers.

AAOI Stock Price Movement

AAOI Stock Price Activity: At the time of publication, Applied Optoelectronics shares were up 9.44% at $185.02 on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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