Rivian Shares Advance As CEO Outlines Aggressive Autonomous-Driving Roadmap

Rivian Automotive stock is moving in positive territory. What’s pushing RIVN stock higher?

What Is Driving Rivian’s Stock Today?

Scaringe said Rivian expects to roll out supervised point-to-point driving later this year, positioned as similar to Tesla, and is targeting an unsupervised mode next year. He also framed the longer runway toward vehicles operating with no one inside, pointing to robotaxis as a potential business model and noting a partnership with Uber Technologies for distribution.

Rivian also put a longer-dated marker on the autonomy roadmap, with Scaringe describing a Tesla robotaxi-like experience targeted for 2027, reinforcing the idea that software capability could become a separate value driver beyond vehicle margins. That timeline is part of why the stock can trade like a higher-beta "software optionality" name when markets turn risk-on.

With markets in premarket, Rivian's early strength is also lining up with firmer index futures, which can amplify upside in higher-beta EV names when the tape is supportive.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For RIVN

At $17.07, Rivian is trading well above its major moving averages—about 9.7% above the 20-day SMA ($15.47) and about 8.5% above the 200-day SMA ($15.64)—which tells you the recent trend has been pushing higher. That said, the longer-term structure still has baggage: the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross from May (50-day below the 200-day) is still in place.

For momentum, MACD is the cleaner read right now: it's above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests downside pressure is easing and the latest upswing has better follow-through than the prior downswing. When MACD is above its signal line, momentum is improving versus the recent baseline, even if the bigger trend hasn't fully reset.

Key Resistance : $18.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall

: $18.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $14.50 — a prior buyer-defense zone that sits below the current moving-average cluster

What Is Rivian Automotive’s Business Model?

Rivian is a battery electric vehicle automaker that sells its vehicles in the US and Canada, with a lineup that includes a luxury truck, a full-size SUV, and a delivery van. Total deliveries were over 42,000 in 2025, and the company plans to begin selling a midsize SUV in 2026.

Rivian's R2 strategy is increasingly central to the volume debate, with management guiding for 62,000 to 67,000 deliveries in 2026 and targeting 300,000 units of annual production by 2028. The lineup is also designed to stair-step pricing, with Premium and standard versions expected later in 2026 and 2027 starting at $53,990 and $48,490, respectively.deliveries.

RIVN Stock Price Movement in Premarket

RIVN Stock Price Activity: Rivian Automotive shares were up 1.31% at $16.99 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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