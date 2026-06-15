Why Is Hyperscale Data Stock Gaining Monday?

Potential AI Data Center Agreement

The company said its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Alliance Cloud Services, is negotiating with a prospective customer to provide colocation and related services for AI compute deployments.

If signed, the agreement would begin with 10 megawatts of critical power capacity within 90 days, followed by another 10 megawatts 90 days later.

The initial 20-megawatt deployment could generate more than $1 billion over 20 years. A planned 32-megawatt expansion in 2028 could add about $1.5 billion, bringing total potential revenue to more than $2.5 billion.

Michigan Campus Capacity

Hyperscale Data said the 52-megawatt deployment would use no more than 17% of the campus's potential 300-megawatt power capacity.

The company may wind down Bitcoin mining operations to shift capacity toward higher-margin AI infrastructure services. No definitive agreement has been signed.

Hyperscale Data Short Interest Declines

Hyperscale Data's short interest fell to 27.35 million shares from 41.89 million in the latest reporting period.

About 20.21% of the company's public float remains sold short, with a days-to-cover ratio of 1 based on average daily volume of 49.16 million shares.

Hyperscale Data Stock Price Action

GPUS Stock Price Activity: Hyperscale Data shares were up 43.92% at $0.2224 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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