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View of entrance to Paramount office building on Times Square in New York on August 20, 2024 as Paramount Global considerate to be sold through acquisition
June 15, 2026 8:50 AM 2 min read

Paramount Skydance Stock In Focus After DOJ Approves $110 Billion Media Merger

The DOJ Approval

What the Merger Creates

What’s Still Standing in the Way

Paramount Shares Spike

PSKY Price Action: At the time of publication, Paramount shares are trading 2.18% higher at $10.70, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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