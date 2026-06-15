Paramount Skydance Stock In Focus After DOJ Approves $110 Billion Media Merger

The DOJ Approval What the Merger Creates What’s Still Standing in the Way Paramount Shares Spike PSKY Price Action: At the time of publication, Paramount shares are trading 2.18% higher at $10.70, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Image via Shutterstock

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